Playing For Next Year — Bench Bats to Consider

If you’re in a keeper league and have no shot at the money, you are playing for the future. That means potentially dropping overpriced veterans and picking up as many youngsters for cheap as possible, hoping you hit on a couple who open next season with a full-time job. If your keeper league has a minor league roster, you may even be able to keep those hitters in your minors if they don’t win a starting job next year. So let’s review five hitters who don’t currently have an every day role and wouldn’t help a contending team this year. That means it’s very likely they are still in your league’s free agent pool, depending on its depth, and they could be plucked cheaply to load your roster with potential keepers, despite not helping much, or at all, over the remaining weeks in the season.