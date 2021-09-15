CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Georgia Power Names Audrey King Vice President of South Region

 5 days ago

Georgia Power's Board of Directors has elected Audrey King as vice president for the company's South Region, effective immediately. In this role, she will lead external activities for customers in a 62-county area, which includes Savannah, Brunswick, Statesboro, Valdosta and Albany, among others. In addition, she will provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales and community and economic development efforts in the region.

