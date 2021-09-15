JTAG gets technical Nohau in the Nordics

XJTAG, a leader in JTAG boundary scan test solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Nohau Solutions AB of Malmö, Sweden. “We are delighted to become the distributor of XJTAG® test solutions for Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland,” said Mikael Johnsson, Nohau Solutions’ CEO. “XJTAG has been delivering boundary scan systems to the electronics industry for over twenty years, and we firmly believe they are the right company to provide the highly efficient test, debug, and programming solutions that our clients demand. XJTAG has great hardware and software, and the training and technical support they offer is very highly regarded.”