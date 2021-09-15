Savannah Police Department Announces Fall Campaign for Give Change That Counts

The Savannah Police Department has announced their fall campaign in support of the county-wide campaign Give Change That Counts which aims to reduce the need for panhandling by establishing day centers throughout the area. Throughout September and October, SPD will be collecting goods at each precinct and encouraging donations to help fund the start of day centers which will provide a respite for those in need. They will also be helping distribute information cards and hanging campaign posters in high-traffic areas to help educate the general public on why it is important to not give directly to panhandlers but the campaign that helps on a larger and more sustainable level.