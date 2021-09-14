April 18, 2000 to September 2, 2021 - Paris Alexander Roiger passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Sept 2, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

Paris Alexander Roiger passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Sept 2, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Paris was born April 18, 2000. Paris attended school in Mankato but Paris's artistic talents led them to complete high school at Perpich in Golden Valley, Minn, where they studied art, photography and music. After high school Paris's love for music and culture led Paris to Portland, Ore. In Portland, Paris worked a variety of jobs but always found time to focus on their music. Paris was a true pioneer in cyber music scene. Paris was Prince of the Cyber Rave and was established as a known influencer in that genre. Paris wrote, produced and released music and was well known for performing and DJing. Paris also ran their own record label and collaborated with other artists. Paris performed under the name Golden Boy. Paris's music became popular outside of Portland, where Paris performed in venues across the West Coast. Paris also was passionate about fashion and loved to travel.

Paris will be missed everyday by their parents, Jonathan and Lucie Roiger; brother, Logan; sister, Isabella; grandparents, Linda and Ken Martens, Rick and Suzy Roiger and Alex Balogi; Aunts and Uncles, Lisa & Rich Lindblom, Eddie and Helen Kalimbo, Ben and Amada Roiger and cousins, Tory Lindblom, Harper and Henrik Roiger, and Bruce Kalimbo, as well as thousands of friends.

Paris was a kindhearted person who was always willing to put others first. Paris had a good sense of humor but was never afraid to stand up for their beliefs. Those who knew Paris even for a brief moment lost a shining light in their life.