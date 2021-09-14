CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Paris Alexander Roiger

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

April 18, 2000 to September 2, 2021 - Paris Alexander Roiger passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Sept 2, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8CEC_0bwgKpxJ00

Paris Alexander Roiger passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Sept 2, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Paris was born April 18, 2000. Paris attended school in Mankato but Paris's artistic talents led them to complete high school at Perpich in Golden Valley, Minn, where they studied art, photography and music. After high school Paris's love for music and culture led Paris to Portland, Ore. In Portland, Paris worked a variety of jobs but always found time to focus on their music. Paris was a true pioneer in cyber music scene. Paris was Prince of the Cyber Rave and was established as a known influencer in that genre. Paris wrote, produced and released music and was well known for performing and DJing. Paris also ran their own record label and collaborated with other artists. Paris performed under the name Golden Boy. Paris's music became popular outside of Portland, where Paris performed in venues across the West Coast. Paris also was passionate about fashion and loved to travel.

Paris will be missed everyday by their parents, Jonathan and Lucie Roiger; brother, Logan; sister, Isabella; grandparents, Linda and Ken Martens, Rick and Suzy Roiger and Alex Balogi; Aunts and Uncles, Lisa & Rich Lindblom, Eddie and Helen Kalimbo, Ben and Amada Roiger and cousins, Tory Lindblom, Harper and Henrik Roiger, and Bruce Kalimbo, as well as thousands of friends.

Paris was a kindhearted person who was always willing to put others first. Paris had a good sense of humor but was never afraid to stand up for their beliefs. Those who knew Paris even for a brief moment lost a shining light in their life.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Obituaries
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy