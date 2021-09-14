November 17, 1939 - August 29, 2021 - James Athey 'Bud' Wilkinson, Jr., born November 17, 1939 to James A. Wilkinson, Sr., and Anna E Wilkinson, passed away on August 29, 2021 at the age of 81.

James Athey "Bud" Wilkinson, Jr., born November 17, 1939 to James A. Wilkinson, Sr., and Anna E Wilkinson, passed away on August 29, 2021 at the age of 81. He spent his early years growing up in idyllic surroundings, at first in Gladstone and then in Willamette, OR. He was stricken with polio and taken away on his sixteenth birthday to the isolation ward of Emanuel Hospital, where he stayed for the better part of a year. He never recovered the use of muscles in his legs and lower abdomen and was bound to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. He was always pragmatic, he knew his limitations and never indulged in self-pity.

Bud finished high school and spent the next four years with a full scholarship to the University of Oregon, finishing with a degree in biology. He applied to medical school at the University of Oregon, but one of the first questions he was asked during his interview, in pre ADA 1963, was "how will you get to classes?" (His younger brother Don had moved him up and down stairs between classes in high school). Denied entry into medical because of his handicap, he did the next best thing and entered the University of Oregon program for Medical Technology. After earning his Medical Technology Certificate, he was hired to teach in the program, and spent the next thirty odd years teaching in the Medical Technology program at the University of Oregon, a career that he thoroughly enjoyed.

Bud was a lifetime amateur radio operator, starting when he was about 15 years old. He loved boats and helped build a sixteen foot sailboat (still in the family) right after he graduated from college. Later, he sailed in the Caribbean and at one time owned a 20' cruising sailboat that he moored on the Columbia River. He also took part in at least one rafting adventure on the Deschutes River. He loved music and at various times in his life played cornet, bagpipes, guitar and banjo. He was also adept at wood working and wood carving, turning out many beautiful kitchen implements and carvings.

Bud married Brenda M. Hall on March 15, 1968. They first resided in Portland, OR then Willamette and finally King City, OR. There Bud served on city council from 1997 to 2005, serving part of that time as mayor. Upon retiring from that position, he was presented with a plaque with a mounted gavel, thanking him for his service as mayor. Always the jokester, Bud said he enjoyed serving as mayor, but would have preferred to serve as King of King City.

He is survived by his wife, Benda; brother, Don Wilkinson (Barbara); nephew, Adam Wilkinson (Angela); niece, Christine Miller; and grand nephews Davis and Trevin Wilkinson.

Many thanks to Dorina Parasca of Dorina's AFH Care for the wonderful care she provided during Buddy's final months.