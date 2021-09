CANDIA, N.H. (CBS) – Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday night when their off-road vehicle crashed into a tree in New Hampshire. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on private property off Chester Road in Candia. A 50-year-old woman and 62-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A 48-year-old man was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. The victims’ names were not released. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

