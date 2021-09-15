CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European gas price rally continues on U.S. LNG export, UK power issues

By Vanessa Dezem, Anna Shiryaevskaya on
 5 days ago

(Bloomberg) --Natural gas prices in Europe continued their record-breaking run as uncertainties about supply security this winter worsen. Power prices also surged to a new high amid after a disruption on a power link with France. The latest concern for the European market is tropical Depression Nicholas, which threatens to...

Trade group wants restrictions on U.S. natural gas exports

Sept 17 (Reuters) - A manufacturers trade group on Friday urged the Department of Energy to order U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers to reduce exports, warning of price increases and supply shortages this winter. Natural gas prices have surged this year on strong global demand and modest production increases...
Gas price rise: US boss holds crisis gas talks with UK

The boss of a US company that supplies 60% of the UK's food-grade carbon dioxide supply has held crisis talks with the government over shortages. Tony Will, chief executive of CF Industries, arrived in the UK earlier after the firm stopped production at its two fertiliser plants because of soaring wholesale gas prices.
Business secretary vows to protect customers as energy firms seek emergency aid over surging gas prices

The business secretary has said customers will be protected if small energy companies are left teetering on the brink of collapse as a result of surging gas prices, amid reports at least four could go bust within days.Kwasi Kwarteng held more talks on Sunday with regulator Ofgem and said he could appoint a special administrator to ensure power supplies were maintained in the event of further market failures.The BBC reported that four firms had appealed to larger companies to step in amid concern about energy supplies to a million customers as smaller providers may be at risk of collapse.Mr...
US trade group calls for cut in LNG exports amid price spike

The US economy, consumers and national security should take priority over LNG export profits, the Industrial Energy Consumers of America said. The Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA) has called on the US government to order LNG producers to cut exports, to avoid a gas supply crisis and a price spike this winter. In a letter to US energy secretary Jennifer Gr...
UK vows to protect gas consumers from price spike

If a supplier fails and a supplier of last resort cannot be found, a special administrator will step in to ensure supply to customers. The UK has prepared a plan to ensure that supplies of gas and power will continue to consumers uninterrupted in the event of a supplier going bankrupt amid record high wholesale prices, secretary for business, energy...
Gas price hikes: Will my energy bills rise?

The price of gas has soared in recent weeks, putting several energy suppliers out of business and forcing some factories to stop production.The price of wholesale gas has surged by 250% since the beginning of the year and added 70% just since August, according to figures from Oil & Gas UK.– Why are wholesale gas prices soaring?There are many reasons for this. The economy is opening up from its pandemic lows, so demand for gas is increasing.Europe is also about to start entering winter, when gas demand will be highest, especially from countries such as the UK which overwhelmingly rely...
UK Governments Holds Emergency Meeting Over Gas Prices

The UK government held an emergency meeting with energy and consumer groups on Monday as the country experiences record gas prices that threaten households with huge bills and suppliers' futures. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to reassure over the prospect of consumers being hit by surging power bills this coming...
Norway to raise gas exports to Europe as prices soar

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway will allow state-controlled Equinor (EQNR.OL) and its partners to increase gas exports from two offshore fields for the next 12 months amid concerns over a shortage of European gas supplies that have sent prices soaring. Equinor, Europe's second-largest gas supplier after Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM),...
UK vows to manage implications of soaring gas prices

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain said on Saturday it could deal with soaring gas prices and would protect customers, after some small energy providers went bust and meat producers said their industry was threatened by the knock-on impact. Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said after meeting executives from National Grid...
UK minister says ‘no immediate concern’ on gas supplies

(Bloomberg) --There’s “no immediate concern” about fuel supplies running short for consumers in the UK, Conservative MP Alok Sharma said Sunday. Sharma, president of the COP26 climate initiative, also told Sky News that government officials “don’t see any risks going into winter” from rising gas prices about to hit British households.
Fears of higher energy bills as minister reveals price cap could be lifted

Ministers are considering lifting the energy price cap to stop soaring prices sending gas firms to the wall, a Cabinet minister has revealed.Alok Sharma acknowledged the move – which would push up household bills – is “under discussion” in response to the supply crisis that is also threatening frozen food shortages.Asked if the cap would be removed “if gas prices carry on rising”, Mr Sharma replied: ‘Let’s see where we are. I know that the business secretary is going to have these very detailed discussions.”Surging natural gas prices have pushed seven energy suppliers out of business this year – and...
Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
Baker Hughes data show a second weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 411 this week. That followed an increase of seven oil rigs last week as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 512, according to Baker Hughes. October West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Major European gas users cut demand on high prices

With no relief in sight, industrial gas user Yara is turning plants off indefinitely. Record high natural gas prices in Europe this summer have squeezed industrial margins to the point where manufacturing is no longer profitable for some users. Norwegian fertiliser Yara is the latest to do so, announcing September 17 that the cost of making ammonia has forced it to shut some plants down indefinitely and to "optimise ongoing maintenance" at others.
US LNG exports decline substantially

Gulf Cost terminals have been under a storm threat since late August. US federal data from September 16 show total exports of natural gas in the form of LNG declined significantly in the seven days ending September 16 co... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to...
Aussie LNG exports up 5% m/m in Aug

The exports last month were just short of the record of 7.2mn mt in March this year. Australian LNG exports in August came in at 7.18mn metric tons, up 5.5% month/month, energy consultancy EnergyQuest said on September 16. The exports last month were just short of the record of 7.2mn mt in March this year.
