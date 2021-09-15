CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Faith No More and Mr. Bungle axe gigs, citing Mike Patton's mental health

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaith No More and Mr. Bungle's 2021 shows have been cancelled due to frontman Mike Patton's mental health issues. The 53-year-old multi-instrumentalist has taken the decision to call off both bands' shows this October and September, because of his pre-existing issues which have been "exacerbated by the pandemic". The rocker...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Faith No More cancels Stage AE date due to health issues

The Faith No More concert scheduled for Stage AE on Sept. 21 has been canceled due to the mental health of frontman Mike Patton. The 53-year-old posted a statement on social media Tuesday, saying, “Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands’ support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."
ENTERTAINMENT
bravewords.com

FAITH NO MORE And MR. BUNGLE Cancel Upcoming Performances; "I Have Issues That Were Exacerbated By The Pandemic," Says MIKE PATTON

Faith No More and Mr. Bungle have canceled their upcoming performances. A statement from Mike Patton follows:. “Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands’ support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way." - xMP.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Faith No More & Mr. Bungle cancel September & October shows

Have cancelled their September and October shows, along with Mr. Bungle's set at Riot Fest. Mike Patton has issued a statement about the cancellations, reading, "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don't feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands' support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Patton
musictimes.com

Mike Patton's Alarming Health Concerns Cause Concert Cancellations, Tension Between Band Members

Mike Patton canceled his remaining tour concerts for bands Faith No More and Mr. Bungle due to concerns about his mental health. The bands' frontman decided to stop his touring activities from September to October, reasoning that his mental health is more important than finishing the scheduled events. The artist released an official statement explaining his actions to his fans, sources reported.
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

Riot Fest adds Rise Against & Anthrax to replace Faith No More & Mr. Bungle

Riot Fest returns to Chicago's Douglas Park starting on Thursday, September 16. This year's edition has had to contend with multiple lineup changes, and two more last minute ones have come up. Faith No More and Mr. Bungle have cancelled their September and October shows, including Riot Fest sets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The festival has added Rise Against on Saturday, and Anthrax on Sunday, to replace them. In a statement, they write, "Unfortunately, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle can no longer perform at Riot Fest 2021. We're heartbroken, but Mike Patton’s mental health is of the utmost importance to us, and we want to completely respect his decision to cancel all upcoming shows. When times get hard, it's important to lean on the friends who know you best. For us, that's Rise Against. We're humbled to welcome them back Saturday—as well as our friends Anthrax on Sunday—for an exciting weekend with all our fans, friends, and family."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Ipecac Recordings Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Gabe's wife on Alaskan Bush People?

Gabe, the fourth son born to the Brown family, is best known for appearing on Alaskan Bush People. But where’s his wife Raquell?. As the latest season began airing on Discovery, several viewers tuned in to see how the “wolf pack” are getting on, following their father Billy’s death. However,...
TV SERIES
psychologytoday.com

4 Categories of Psychotic Symptoms

Psychosis involves positive, negative, disorganized and catatonic symptoms. Positive symptoms are "additional experiences" like delusions. Negative symptoms involve the absence of something that should be present, such as the ability to socialize. Disorganized symptoms convey someone's confused thought process. Catatonic people can be withdrawn and get stuck in strange poses...
MENTAL HEALTH
arcamax.com

Anderson Cooper misses his mom's 'ludicrous' advice

Anderson Cooper misses his mom's "ludicrous relationship advice". The 54-year-old broadcaster lost his mom Gloria in June 2019, when she died of stomach cancer aged 95, and he admits that they enjoyed a "really unique relationship". Anderson - who came out as gay in 2012 - tole People: "I miss...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy