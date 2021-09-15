CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia 4-H Receives AmeriCorps Funding to Support Youth Programs

By Maria M. Lameiras
 5 days ago

University of Georgia Cooperative Extension’s Georgia 4-H program is one of 21 Georgia organizations to receive AmeriCorps funding to support programming across the state. Organizations in Georgia received $4,531,101 in AmeriCorps funding from the federal agency for 2021-22. With the agency’s unique model, the grants announced will leverage an additional $4 million from the private sector, foundations, and other sources, further increasing the return on the federal investment.

