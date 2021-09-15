TDOT Provides Update on DeKalb Highway Projects

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has released a weekly update on three major highway improvement projects underway in DeKalb County. *DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor (Twin K. Construction) has begun clearing operations, installing erosion control measures, and water line relocation. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Intermittent blasting operations have begun and temporary road closures will result. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.