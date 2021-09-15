Jeffrey Ray Kist, 54, was born in Perryville, MO on June 9, 1967 to Vernon Kist and Lorraine Kist (Meyer). Jeff went home to be with our Lord on September 11, 2021. He graduated from Valle Catholic High School in 1985. He earned his bachelor’s in business from Southeast Missouri State University and his Master of Business from Ashford University. He worked for Tribune Publishing Company in Columbia, MO for many years as a commercial print salesman. Jeff was a kind and gentle soul who was very family oriented. He was an outstanding husband and father as well as son and brother. He loved the outdoors, Missouri Tiger sports, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Chiefs football. He had a good sense of humor and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was also a man of strong faith. He had a passion for helping others and, along with his wife, taught Financial Peace University and Marriage Preparation classes for many years.