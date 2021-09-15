CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perryville, MO

Jeffrey Ray Kist

By Editor
stegenherald.com
 5 days ago

Jeffrey Ray Kist, 54, was born in Perryville, MO on June 9, 1967 to Vernon Kist and Lorraine Kist (Meyer). Jeff went home to be with our Lord on September 11, 2021. He graduated from Valle Catholic High School in 1985. He earned his bachelor’s in business from Southeast Missouri State University and his Master of Business from Ashford University. He worked for Tribune Publishing Company in Columbia, MO for many years as a commercial print salesman. Jeff was a kind and gentle soul who was very family oriented. He was an outstanding husband and father as well as son and brother. He loved the outdoors, Missouri Tiger sports, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Chiefs football. He had a good sense of humor and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was also a man of strong faith. He had a passion for helping others and, along with his wife, taught Financial Peace University and Marriage Preparation classes for many years.

www.stegenherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A student opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot by police and detained, officials said. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or possible motive. During the attack,...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Perryville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Kansas City, MO
Perryville, MO
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashford University#Football#Baseball#Master Of Business#Missouri Tiger#St Louis Cardinals#Chiefs#Po Box 27986
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy