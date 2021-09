CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Saint Francis Healthcare System released its latest COVID-19 numbers Thursday, Sept. 9. There are COVID patients at Saint Francis Medical Center who are not on the COVID Care Unit. These patients may be in other designated COVID areas such as Pediatrics, the Family BirthPlace, Inpatient Rehab or our Emergency Department. There are patients outside the COVID infectious period on ventilators, some for extended periods of time, and continue to receive care as a result of their COVID diagnosis in our ICUs. Those patients are considered as part of of the total count — had it not been for COVID, these patients would not have been admitted.

