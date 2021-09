In the business world, profit is king for most. The main goal is always focused on making as much money as possible. Every once in a while, there’s a business that has a different type of focus, such as Cooks Who Feed. The company’s goal is on feeding those in need, and they have now reached 300,000 meals provided. They do it sustainably and ethically, one apron at a time.

