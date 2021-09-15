Seven Hispanic Critics Open Up About Movies that Made a Major Impact On Their Lives
For Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15), Rotten Tomatoes asked seven Hispanic Tomatometer-approved critics to share a movie they hold dear and tell us why. They run the gamut from classics that continue to inspire (Stand and Deliver) to seminal game-changers (Salt of the Earth) to movies made for little people that had bigger things on their minds (The Book of Life, Spy Kids). Each made an impression with these critics, one that ignited or sustained their passion for movies and gave them a valuable perspective on identity. Check out the films below.editorial.rottentomatoes.com
