Wednesday's Daily Pulse

By Updated 9 hours ago
 5 days ago

Florida tax revenues soar by 24% past expectations in July. Bolstered in part by people continuing to spend down savings amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida general-revenue collections exceeded expectations by 24 percent in July. Collections of revenue such as sales taxes were $619.8 million above what state economists projected in April, according to a report released Monday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The July figures, which reflect economic activity that mostly occurred in June, benefited from the most-recent round of federal stimulus checks, redirected spending from the hard-hit service sector and some consumers drawing upon “atypically large savings” built up during the pandemic, the report said. [Source: News Service of Florida]

The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
