General Motors (GM) has told some of its Chevy Bolt owners to park 50 feet away from other cars so they won’t be at risk if a spontaneous fire breaks out, Bloomberg has reported. The automaker has recalled around 142,000 Bolts sold since 2016 because the batteries could catch on fire. This has cost GM $1.8 billion so far and the article noted that owners will be even more upset by the news since they are already limiting the use of their Bolt so that it doesn’t overheat the battery.

