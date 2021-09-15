CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis Brothers Featured as Speakers for Energy Law Lecture Series

By George Watson
 5 days ago

WHEN: Noon Monday (Sept. 20) WHERE: Lanier Auditorium, Texas Tech University School of Law, 3311 18th St. The lecture will also be presented virtually via Zoom. EVENT: San Angelo energy lawyer Keith Davis and his brother, former Texas Rep. John Davis will be the featured speakers for the upcoming Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series. They will share an inside perspective on what it takes to build a successful partnership with Texas landowners and renewable energy developers through their discussion “Structuring a 'Win-Win' Partnership with Texas Landowners & Renewable-Energy Developers.”

