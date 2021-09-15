CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CENTR Brands Corp. Now Sold at Mollie Stone's Markets

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) today announced that San Francisco Bay-area supermarket chain Mollie Stone's Markets now sells both CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free. With nine locations in the Bay area, Mollie Stone's focuses on niche, locally produced, and organic foods.

