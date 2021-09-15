CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K PRA GROUP INC For: Sep 15

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PRA Group Announces Proposed Offering of $300.0 Million of Senior Notes due 2029. NORFOLK, Va., September 15, 2021 — PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 1-U True Leaf Brands Inc. For: Sep 20

FORM 1-U CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT REGULATION A. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) September 20, 2021. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization. (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 100 Kalamalka Lake Road, Unit 32, Vernon, British Columbia V1T 9G1.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF. SANTA DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF),...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Alpha Partners Technolog For: Sep 17

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing September 17, 2021. New York – September 17, 2021 – Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: APTM) (the “Company”), a blank...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. For: Sep 17

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program. BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS (September 17, 2021): HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE) announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, which has received regulatory approval, the Company may repurchase up to 2,668,159 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares following completion of the share repurchase program announced on April 16, 2021. The April 16, 2021 share repurchase program was completed on September 8, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS For: Sep 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio, September 15, 2021 – Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company’s net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated. For the. month ended. August...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K HUT 8 MINING CORP. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) 130 King Street West, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 2A2. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Caesars Entertainment, For: Sep 10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes. LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev. (September 10, 2021) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company, intends to...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PRUDENTIAL PLC For: Sep 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information. contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the. Commission...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Pactiv Evergreen Inc. For: Sep 10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 001-39528. 98-1538656. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K 23andMe Holding Co. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021 and in 23andMe’s Current Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, as well as other filings made by 23andMe with the SEC from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, 23andMe does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that 23andMe defines as net income before net interest expense (income), net other expense (income), which includes changes in the fair value of the warrants, depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, amortization of internal use software, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to restructuring and other charges, if applicable for the period. 23andMe evaluates the performance of each segment of its business based on Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA within this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe’s annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. 23andMe provides Adjusted EBITDA because 23andMe believes it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, 23andMe believes it is helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of 23andMe’s core operating performance. In particular, management believes that the exclusion of the items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of 23andMe’s business. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as 23andMe’s management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of 23andMe’s results as reported under GAAP. 23andMe may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, 23andMe expects to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) the lack of reflection of capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced, which capital expenditures are not captured by Adjusted EBITDA. 23andMe’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating 23andMe’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other U.S. GAAP results. Intellectual Property All rights to the trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property listed herein belong to their respective owners 23andMe’s use thereof does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by the owners of such trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with the ® or ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that such names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of 23andMe. Industry and Market Data This Presentation relies on and refers to certain information and statistics based on 23andMe’s management’s estimates, and/or obtained from third party sources which it believes to be reliable. 23andMe has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third party information.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Kaleyra, Inc. For: Sep 08 Filed by: Miotto Neil

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K So-Young International For: Sep 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. So-Young International Inc. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x       Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC For: Sep 09

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Poshmark, Inc. For: Sep 03 Filed by: Tung Hans

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC For: Sep 09

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. We are delighted to present this letter agreement (“Agreement”), setting out the terms of your continued employment with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") as Executive Vice President, Sales, Market Access and Operations. If these terms are acceptable, please sign and date the copy of this letter provided herewith and return it to me at your first convenience. If you accept the terms offered herein, this Agreement shall be deemed to be effective as of September 1, 2020 (the "Effective Date").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIO For: Sep 09

MELVILLE, NY -- September 9, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) today confirmed receipt of notice from Outerbridge Capital Management of its intention to nominate three individuals to stand for election to Comtech’s Board of Directors at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which the Board anticipates will be held in December 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMBARELLA INC For: Sep 02 Filed by: RICHARDSON DAVID JEFFREY

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Ambarella, Inc. Ordinary Shares. 2. The restricted stock units will vest as to 1/4th...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DOCUSIGN, INC. For: Sep 05 Filed by: Gaylor Cynthia

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's common...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Everi Holdings Inc. For: Sep 07 Filed by: EHRLICH DEAN A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction(s) reflected in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan adopted by the...
MARKETS

