Home Bancshares (HOMB) Announces Triple Accretive Acquisition and Entry to Texas Through a Combination with Happy Bancshares

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) ("Home BancShares" or "HOMB"), the parent company of Centennial Bank, and Happy Bancshares, Inc. ("Happy Bancshares"), the parent company of Happy State Bank, jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Home BancShares will acquire Happy Bancshares in an all-stock merger, with Home BancShares as the surviving entity.