CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Goldman Sachs (GS) Confirms Deal to Acquire GreenSky (GSKY) for $2.24 Billion in All-Stock Transaction

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Goldman Sachs will acquire GreenSky, the largest fintech platform for home improvement consumer loan originations, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.24 billion. GreenSky’s differentiated lending capabilities and market-leading merchant and consumer ecosystem will help accelerate the efforts of Goldman Sachs to create the consumer banking platform of the future, help tens of millions of customers take control of their financial lives and drive higher, more durable returns.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsky#Goldman Sachs Group#Financial Advisors#Streetinsider Premium#Fintech#Greensky Class A#The Boards Of Directors#Board#Llc#Sullivan Cromwell Llp#Piper Sandler Co
pymnts.com

Goldman Sachs to Buy FinTech Lender GreenSky in $2.24B All-Stock Deal

Global financial institution Goldman Sachs will purchase FinTech lending company GreenSky in an all-stock deal worth an estimated $2.24 billion, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 15) press release. As part of the definitive agreement both companies entered into, GreenSky stockholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs common stock for...
BUSINESS
talesbuzz.com

Goldman Sachs acquires digital lender GreenSky to boost consumer banking

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday agreed to buy GreenSky, a fintech platform that provides home improvement loans, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion, as the Wall Street bank looks to grow its consumer unit. Atlanta-based GreenSky, which went public in 2018 at a valuation of about $4 billion, has...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Goldman Sachs Takes Off With Fintech Company GreenSky

GS, Financial) and fintech company GreenSky Inc. (GSKY, Financial) announced a definitive merger agreement in which the New York-based investment bank plans to acquire GreenSky in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.24 billion. Per the agreement terms, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs common stock for...
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Goldman to buy GreenSky fractional payment service for $ 2.24 billion

New York, Sep 15 (EFE) .- The investment bank Goldman Sachs will buy for 2,240 million dollars the financial services platform GreenSky, which offers installment payments on purchases without the need to use credit cards. In the announcement of the acquisition, which will be carried out in exchange for shares...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stagwell (STGW) to Attend Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger holding company built to transform marketing, announced today Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on September 23, 2021. For more information about The Company's involvement, please contact Michaela Pewarski, VP, Investor Relations, at ir@stagwellglobal.com.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Goldman Sachs is acquiring buy now, pay later fintech GreenSky for $2.2 billion

Goldman Sachs is acquiring fintech lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion as the investment bank pushes further into consumer finance. The all-stock deal for GreenSky, called the biggest fintech platform for home improvement loans in a release announcing the deal, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, the companies said on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Godlman Sachs to buy home improvement lender Greensky for $2.24 billion

Goldman Sachs is buying digital lender Greensky for $2.24 billion as part of its push into the consumer finance market. Billed as the largest fintech platform for home improvement consumer loan originations, Greensky services a $9 billion loan portfolio. Since inception, approximately four million consumers have financed more than $30...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Confirms Deal to Acquire Mailchimp for $12B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a world-class, global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. The planned acquisition of Mailchimp for approximately $12 billion in cash and stock advances Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world, and its strategy to become an AI-driven expert platform. With the acquisition of Mailchimp, Intuit will accelerate two of its previously-shared strategic Big Bets: to become the center of small business growth; and to disrupt the small business mid-market.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Sell

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar downgraded Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $10.00 (from $16.00). The analyst comments "Given the expected 3Q21 NDA filing for aldose reductase (AR) drug AT-007...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Universal Health Services (UHS) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Jamie Perse downgraded Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Brown & Brown (BRO) announces the asset acquisition of AGIS Network, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), and Kevin Sypniewski, founder and president of AGIS Network, Inc., today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of AGIS.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF. SANTA DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF),...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy