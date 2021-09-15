Goldman Sachs (GS) Confirms Deal to Acquire GreenSky (GSKY) for $2.24 Billion in All-Stock Transaction
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Goldman Sachs will acquire GreenSky, the largest fintech platform for home improvement consumer loan originations, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.24 billion. GreenSky’s differentiated lending capabilities and market-leading merchant and consumer ecosystem will help accelerate the efforts of Goldman Sachs to create the consumer banking platform of the future, help tens of millions of customers take control of their financial lives and drive higher, more durable returns.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0