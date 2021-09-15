Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Announces $91M Private Placement of Stock and Warrants
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for the sale of common stock and prefunded warrants, as described below, in a private placement with certain institutional and other accredited investors for gross proceeds to Alpine of approximately $91 million, before deducting offering expenses. The private placement is being led by Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund with participation from Decheng Capital, BVF Partners, TCG X, Avidity Partners, OrbiMed, Omega Fund, and Logos Capital, among others.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0