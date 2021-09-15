CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Announces $91M Private Placement of Stock and Warrants

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for the sale of common stock and prefunded warrants, as described below, in a private placement with certain institutional and other accredited investors for gross proceeds to Alpine of approximately $91 million, before deducting offering expenses. The private placement is being led by Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund with participation from Decheng Capital, BVF Partners, TCG X, Avidity Partners, OrbiMed, Omega Fund, and Logos Capital, among others.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StreetInsider.com

Callaway Golf (ELY) Announces Proposed 3M Share Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholder

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock being offered for sale by PEP TG Investments LP. In addition, PEP TG Investments LP expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Callaway is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by PEP TG Investments LP. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (DCRN) and Tritium Announces $40M AUD Private Placement by Cigna Investments

Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd ("Tritium"), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast charging technology for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today announced a AUD$40 million private placement by Cigna Investments, Inc. ("Cigna"), the investment arm of Cigna Corporation, a U.S.-based global health services company.
StreetInsider.com

Vincerx Pharma, Inc (VINC) Announces 3.5M Share Private Placement at $14.50

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement on September 15, 2021 to sell an aggregate of 3.5 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $14.50 per share. The private placement was led by new and existing investors, including Deerfield Management Company, Rock Springs Capital, Point72 Asset Management, and Sphera Healthcare, among others.
StreetInsider.com

Cyren Announces $10.2 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and other accredited investors to raise approximately $10.2 million through the issuance of 14,152,779 of its ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to 14,152,779 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.72 per share (or ordinary share equivalent) and associated warrant, in a private placement priced "at-the-market" under Nasdaq Rules. The warrants will have a term of three and one-half years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $0.60 per ordinary share.
StreetInsider.com

Cyren (CYRN) Announces $10.2 Million Private Placement of Ordinary Shares, Warrants

Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and other accredited investors to raise approximately $10.2 million through the issuance of 14,152,779 of its ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to 14,152,779 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.72 per share (or ordinary share equivalent) and associated warrant, in a private placement priced "at-the-market" under Nasdaq Rules. The warrants will have a term of three and one-half years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $0.60 per ordinary share.
StreetInsider.com

VIQ Solutions (VQS) Announces $18 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Shares, Warrants

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS) announces today that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of approximately 4,235,294 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of US$4.25 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$18,000,000 pursuant to a registered direct offering (the "Offering").
dallassun.com

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Significant Increase in CBD Production Following Inventory Demand Through Online Sales

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has begun to substantially increase its rate of production of CBD-based products in response to stronger than anticipated ecommerce demand following its Amazon and new website launch along with Alibaba coming very soon.
StreetInsider.com

Inpixon (INPX) Announces Pricing of $54.1M Registered Direct Offering of Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants to Acquire Common Stock at Per Share Price of $1.25

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 58,750 shares of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 47,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and 800 warrants will have a combined purchase price of $920, representing an original issue discount of 8% of the stated value of the Series 7 preferred stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 and is immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon's common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.25 per share. Total gross proceeds, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses, is approximately $54.1 million.
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Announces Proposed Private Placement of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Jamf Holding Corp. ("Jamf," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private placement (the "offering") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Jamf also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $48.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes.
StreetInsider.com

bluebird bio (BLUE) Secures $75 Million in Private Placement Equity Financing

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) announced today that it has entered into an agreement for a $75 million private placement of common stock and common stock equivalents with a healthcare investment fund selected as part of a competitive process. Proceeds from the financing will support ongoing R&D and commercialization investments for bluebird bio and for 2seventy bio, which plan to launch as independent companies in October 2021. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur in September 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MyChesCo

Forian Inc. Announces $24 Million Private Placement of 3.5% Convertible Notes Due 2025, Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

NEWTOWN, PA — Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) recently announced the following:. The Company has entered into a convertible note purchase agreement (the "Note Purchase Agreement") with a select group of institutional and accredited investors pursuant to which the Company will issue $24,000,000 aggregate principal amount at 100% of par value of its 3.5% convertible notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The Notes are convertible into (i) shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $11.98, the consolidated closing bid price of the Company's common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the last trading day preceding the Company's execution of the Note Purchase Agreement (the "Conversion Price") and (ii) warrants to purchase the number of shares of the Company's common stock equal to (a) twenty percent (20%) of the converted principal amount, divided by (y) the Conversion Price, which warrants will have an exercise price equal to the Conversion Price and will terminate at the maturity date (the "Warrants"). Interest will be added to the principal amount of the Notes and paid in kind upon conversion or in cash upon redemption at or prior to the September 1, 2025 maturity date.
StreetInsider.com

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$5.0 Million

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Fission 3.0 Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Agent") to act as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with a fully marketed, private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Offering") from the sale of the following:
dallassun.com

Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of Up To $3,300,000

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant' or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX'), it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the 'Placement') of up to 15 million common shares of the Company (the 'Shares') at a price of $0.22 per Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,300,000.
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Restarts Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project and Expands Regional Exploration Activities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3)
StreetInsider.com

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) IPO Opens at 40% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) opened for trading at $35 after pricing 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co....
