New York City, NY

Goldman Sachs scoops up digital lender GreenSky to boost consumer banking

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday agreed to buy GreenSky Inc, a fintech platform that provides home improvement loans, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion, as the Wall Street bank looks to grow its consumer unit. Atlanta-based GreenSky, which went public in 2018 at a valuation of...

Goldman Sachs hires Barclays' executive to S.Africa unit

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Group has hired Simon Denny, head of Banking Africa at Barclays (LON:BARC) Plc, to run investment banking at its South African unit, the U.S. banking giant told Reuters on Monday. Goldman has been building up its activities in the region and seeking to win...
ECONOMY
Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Launches $450M Stock Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) (the "company") announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $450 million of common stock registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
BUSINESS
Goldman Sachs Initiates Chart Industries With Neutral Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) coverage with a Neutral rating and a price target of $193, implying an upside of 1.73%. Mehta believes the company stands to benefit from positive markets tailwinds but says the shares seem to be fairly pricing in its growth. Recently,...
STOCKS
5 Fintech Stocks To Watch As Goldman Acquires GreenSky

Given the convenience and pandemic-driven necessity of digital payment solutions, fintech stocks continue to be attractive options in the stock market. There’s no question that fintech players have taken the financial industry by storm in recent years. Not to mention, they have threatened to disrupt the stranglehold that traditional financial institutions have had over decades.
STOCKS
Goldman Sachs dives into fintech’s latest trend with GreenSky

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Goldman Sachs’ push into consumer banking is endlessly fascinating. The banking giant was not a household name like say Wells Fargo or Clorox...
BUSINESS
GBP EUR Gains on Goldman Sachs Rate Outlook

The GBP EUR exchange rate was 0.27% higher on Thursday after investment bank Goldman Sachs brought their interest rate hike expectations forward by a year. This week’s strong employment and inflation numbers have seen analysts reassess their dovish outlooks. The GBP to EUR trades at 1.1745 with Eurozone inflation ahead...
BUSINESS
Goldman to buy GreenSky fractional payment service for $ 2.24 billion

New York, Sep 15 (EFE) .- The investment bank Goldman Sachs will buy for 2,240 million dollars the financial services platform GreenSky, which offers installment payments on purchases without the need to use credit cards. In the announcement of the acquisition, which will be carried out in exchange for shares...
BUSINESS
Goldman Sachs to acquire GreenSky for $2.24 billion

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to buy GreenSky Inc. for about $2.24 billion, adding to its Marcus consumer-banking platform a company that offers payment plans to customers with home-improvement projects or health-care needs. The New...
BUSINESS
Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Kervis sign €1b Italian logistics partnership

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Kervis SGR, on behalf of Milione alternative investment fund, have been awarded two plots of land in Northern Italy, which have a total area of ​​about 200,000 square meters (2.2 million square feet) and a value of about €130 million ($154 million) for the development of buildings for logistical use characterized by the highest technological standards of market, maximum organizational flexibility and compliance with social, environmental and governance requirements.
BUSINESS
3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has...
MARKETS
Goldman Sachs leads $160 million round in Form3

Cloud native payments-as-a-service platform Form3 has raised $160 million in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs as it prepares to launch into the US market. The new financing round brings the company’s total fundraising to $220 million and follows a £33 million raise in August last year that was supported by Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Bank.
BUSINESS
Microsoft, Goldman Sachs Make News, But Rising Crude Could Drag Market

Oil futures are up 1% this morning ahead of the crude oil inventories report. While the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index was nearly double forecast. However, the news failed to move markets. It’s hard to get Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to move 1% but its announcement that it’s hiking its quarterly dividend...
STOCKS
Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) We will pay you interest on your notes at a rate of 1.50% per annum from and including September 15, 2021 to but excluding the stated maturity date (September 15, 2027). Interest will be paid on each March 15 and September 15. The first such payment will be made on March 15, 2022.
ECONOMY
Goldman Sachs (GS) Confirms Deal to Acquire GreenSky (GSKY) for $2.24 Billion in All-Stock Transaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Goldman Sachs will acquire GreenSky, the largest fintech platform for home improvement consumer loan originations, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.24 billion. GreenSky’s differentiated lending capabilities and market-leading merchant and consumer ecosystem will help accelerate the efforts of Goldman Sachs to create the consumer banking platform of the future, help tens of millions of customers take control of their financial lives and drive higher, more durable returns.
BUSINESS

