LM Funding America (LMFA) Expands Into Cryptocurrency Mining Business
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or "LMFA") today announced that it is expanding and diversifying its business operations by launching a cryptocurrency mining business. In furtherance of this move, LMFA announced the purchase of 1,000 S19J Pro Miner Machines (S19J) (100 TH/s) from Bitmain for total purchase price of $6.3 million. The S19J is a high efficiency, high hash rate machine mining SHA-256 algorithm produced by Bitmain that generates a maximum hash rate of 100 TH/s and has a power consumption of 3,000 W.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0