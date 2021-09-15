CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

LM Funding America (LMFA) Expands Into Cryptocurrency Mining Business

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or "LMFA") today announced that it is expanding and diversifying its business operations by launching a cryptocurrency mining business. In furtherance of this move, LMFA announced the purchase of 1,000 S19J Pro Miner Machines (S19J) (100 TH/s) from Bitmain for total purchase price of $6.3 million. The S19J is a high efficiency, high hash rate machine mining SHA-256 algorithm produced by Bitmain that generates a maximum hash rate of 100 TH/s and has a power consumption of 3,000 W.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Electric Mobility Startup Gogoro To Go Public via $2.35 Billion SPAC Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gogoro, a Hong Kong-based urban electric mobility and battery swapping startup company, announced today a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: PPGH) that will see the former go public.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Decreases Third Quarter Outlook to 24.5K Vehicle Deliveries

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today provided updated delivery outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmfa#Cryptocurrency Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Lm Funding America#S19j Pro Miner Machines#Llc#Company
StreetInsider.com

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Retires Remaining 2021 Notes and Raises Additional Capital through its ATM Equity Offering Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that it has paid off in full at maturity the remaining $64.4 million in principal amount outstanding of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on the progress of its renewed “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program announced in mid-August, pursuant to which it has sold during the third quarter of 2021 to date an aggregate of approximately 9.4 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $43.0 million and resulting in net proceeds to Clovis Oncology of approximately $41.7 million after commissions and offering related expenses. This is in addition to the previously announced approximately $72.5 million in net proceeds raised by Clovis Oncology pursuant to its ATM equity offering program during the second quarter of 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Data on debtor composition

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish data on debtor composition in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file. The information...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Ponderay Newsprint plans to mine cryptocurrencies

• The newsprint company went bankrupt in 2019 and was bought by Allrise Capital. • Ponderay Newsprint asks Washington for 220 MV of energy per month to commence crypto-mining. The Ponderay Newsprint factory, which new owners manage, has asked the state for energy permits to resume operations, not for newsprint...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (GWAC) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) Announce Closing of Business Combination

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cipher Mining Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it completed its business combination with Good Works Acquisition Corp. (“Good Works”) (NASDAQ: GWAC), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Good Works shareholders approved the business combination at a special meeting held on August 25, 2021.
BUSINESS
u.today

Another Chinese Province Cracking Down on Cryptocurrency Mining

Recently, the Chinese Provincial municipal institution joined forces with the People's Bank of China in order to rectify the country's cryptocurrency mining and trading situation. The main reason for the upcoming mining restrictions in the province is the consumption levels of the digital assets mining industry. China's goal to reach...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Introduces Cryptocurrency Trading Through Paxos

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announces its launch of cryptocurrency trading, enabling clients to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company. Through Paxos, IBKR clients will be able to trade cryptocurrency alongside other asset classes available on the Interactive Brokers platform creating a unified customer experience. While other crypto exchanges and brokers charge fees of 2.00% of trade value or more and add spreads or markups to the price, cryptocurrency trading with Paxos on Interactive Brokers’ platform has low commissions of just 0.12% - 0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume, with a USD 1.75 minimum per order. Plus, there are no added spreads, markups, or custody fees.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Mastercard (MA) to Buy CipherTrace, to Expand in CryptoCurrency

Continuing to lend full support to cryptocurrencies, Mastercard Inc. MA has announced that it will acquire CipherTrace, a block chain analytics startup. It provides tools and solutions aimed at preventing illicit cryptocurrency transactions. Cryptocurrencies have both enthusiasts to root for its cause and detractors to write off the same. The...
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Top Monthly Income Stocks

Finding the right mix of income-producing stocks can be a daunting task. In addition to finding the right investments, you also need to plan accordingly to what can be very different payout schedules. Fortunately, there is another option for prospective investors, such as these top monthly income stocks. A little...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 17 Sep 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy