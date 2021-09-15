CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuwellis (NUWE) Prices 3.48M Share Offering at $2.50/sh

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) (the "Company") announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,483,120 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $8.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for 45 days, to purchase up to an additional 522,468 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

