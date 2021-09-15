CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News in Brief

By Independent Staff
 5 days ago

Mystic Valley Elder Services Hold Free Virtual Workshop Series. Mystic Valley Elder Services will present a FREE Virtual diabetes self-management workshop series My Life; My Health, beginning Thursday, October 12 to November 16, 2021, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. (Practice Session to be held on Tuesday, October 5 at 9:30 am.) Learn how to connect virtually thru a Zoom platform and take the class from the comfort of your home. You don’t want diabetes to limit the activities and life you enjoy.

