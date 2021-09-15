CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The United States Has No Plan to Save Lebanon

By Anchal Vohra
Foreign Policy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebanon’s unprecedented economic crisis, which has plunged the country into darkness and ushered 78 percent of the population into poverty, has no shortage of authors. The country’s political elite and its sectarian factions have been more occupied with infighting over their traditional privileges than addressing the country’s problems. On Sept. 10, after more than a year of waiting, the country received a new, ostensibly independent, government, under Prime Minister Najib Mikati. But there is little indication it will has the will or ability to pass necessary political or economic reforms.

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Foreign Policy

Hezbollah Is Trying to Be Lebanon’s Savior

Less than one month ago, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah announced that an Iranian oil tanker was on its way to aid fuel-starved Lebanon, daring the United States and Israel to stop it. On Thursday, 20 trucks, each carrying 50,000 liters of Iranian fuel, entered northeastern Lebanon through Syria. The trucks duly went to the Hezbollah-controlled region of Baalbek, where it was reportedly stored at gas stations run by the Al Amana fuel company—a company with ties to Hezbollah and which is under U.S. sanctions. Sources told Foreign Policy the fuel would next be transported with smaller vehicles to Al Amana pumps in Shiite neighborhoods across the country, including Hezbollah’s stronghold Dahiye, a Beirut suburb.
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Biden, a Lifelong U.N. Advocate, Needs the Institution More Than Ever

When Joe Biden steps up to the podium for his first speech as U.S. president to the U.N. General Assembly, he’ll have to do a lot more than dispel the memory of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden faces an international credibility crisis of his own at a time when he needs the United Nations more than ever.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah say first Iranian fuel oil to arrive Thursday

BEIRUT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the first vessel carrying Iranian fuel oil for Lebanon arrived in Syria’s Baniyas on Sunday. Nasrallah thanked Syrian authorities for receiving the shipment in their ports and for facilitating its transfer by land into Lebanon, saying...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
worldatlas.com

Mexico–United States Border

The US-Mexico border is a frontier that stretches for 3,110 km between the United States and Mexico. The eastern section of the border is a long river known as the Rio Grande, which separates the US state of Texas from several Mexican states. The western section is a land border that separates Mexico from the US states of New Mexico, Arizona, and California. The border was established by an agreement between the United States and Mexico in the mid-19th century. Ever since it was delineated, the border has been a focal point for controversy and passionate debate, mainly related to the flow of people that cross it from Mexico into the United States, though not exclusively.
IMMIGRATION
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
houstonianonline.com

The United States has suspended military service in Iraq

This decision reflects the inevitable pillars of Biden’s foreign policy: closing the era of the war on terror launched by the United States in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, and focusing on China’s potential threats from the Middle East. The president said the United States “must fight for the next 20 years, not the last 20 years.”
MILITARY
washingtonnewsday.com

In the midst of a “crisis” with the United States, France has told its ambassadors in the United States and Australia to return home.

In the midst of a “crisis” with the United States, France has told its ambassadors in the United States and Australia to return home. The Associated Press reported that France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia late Friday due to a “crisis” in relations between the two countries.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Mikati
Foreign Policy

Spat With France Overshadows Biden Debut at UNGA

Welcome back to U.N. Brief, Foreign Policy’s pop-up guide to this year’s United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA), as hundreds of foreign dignitaries and diplomats descend on New York. Over the next week, we’ll be your daily guides to everything behind the scenes of the so-called Super Bowl for diplomats. Want...
U.S. POLITICS
Foreign Policy

America’s Hollow Africa Policy

In recent months, the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has embarked on a spree of opening “Windows on America,” U.S. cultural hubs in local communities across the country. The centers, similar to the United Kingdom’s British Council and France’s Alliance Française, offer educational and cultural programs designed to “promote U.S. higher education and highlight aspects of American culture” and “welcome youth and people from underserved communities to learn more about the United States.”
WORLD
Foreign Policy

U.S. and India Step Up Climate Cooperation

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s South Asia Brief. The highlights this week: U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urges bilateral cooperation in New Delhi, the U.S. Senate finally confirms the top South Asia appointee at the State Department, and a rare success story for regional integration is seen in Bangladesh and Nepal.
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

U.S. Asks U.N. to Waive Taliban Travel Ban

FP’s all-star United Nations reporter Colum Lynch is anchoring today with a scoop on the Biden administration’s diplomacy with the Taliban. And here’s what else is on tap for the day: France says its military took out the Islamic State’s top man in the Sahel, U.S. Afghanistan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad goes on record about the withdrawal with Foreign Policy, and U.K.-China diplomatic tensions heat up.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Economy#The United States#Lebanese
theclevelandamerican.com

The United States has condemned Bukelin’s decision to hold an immediate re – election in El Salvador

Jean Mans, the U.S. in-charge in El Salvador, said this Saturday that his country was government Salvador condemns the decision of the Constitutional Committee of the Supreme Court, which implements the presidential re-election He argued that this “decline” of democracy in Central America was damaging relations between the two countries.
U.S. POLITICS
barrow.k12.ga.us

Mapping out the United States

In third grade, students learn how to locate major topographical features on a map of the United States. Mrs. Black's class had a blast creating their own salt dough map of the United States while labeling the major rivers and mountain ranges.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Deportees land in Port-au-Prince: ‘Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — He crossed the Mexican border into Texas only two weeks ago, joyous at the prospect of building anew in the United States. Now part of the first wave of deportees rapidly ejected by the Biden administration amid a fresh surge at the border, Johnson Bordes, 23, stepped off a Boeing 737 on Sunday and into the Haitian capital, terrified by a city torn apart by violence in a homeland he could barely remember.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
CNN

The words Trump couldn't bring himself to say

(CNN) — On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon met with reporters to concede that he had lost his bid for governor of California -- and to grumble about the way the press covered his campaign. It was two years since he had lost his race for president against John F. Kennedy, and few thought Nixon would ever run for office again.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy