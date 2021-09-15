The United States Has No Plan to Save Lebanon

The US-Mexico border is a frontier that stretches for 3,110 km between the United States and Mexico. The eastern section of the border is a long river known as the Rio Grande, which separates the US state of Texas from several Mexican states. The western section is a land border that separates Mexico from the US states of New Mexico, Arizona, and California. The border was established by an agreement between the United States and Mexico in the mid-19th century. Ever since it was delineated, the border has been a focal point for controversy and passionate debate, mainly related to the flow of people that cross it from Mexico into the United States, though not exclusively.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO