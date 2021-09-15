CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For “freedom,” America ranks 40th in vaccinations. Seriously.

Cover picture for the articleI’m afraid it must be said again. It’s getting harder and harder to continue to claim that we are a serious nation. As the delta variant wreaks havoc around the globe, the United States has slipped to 40th in the world in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, and that’s despite having more doses of vaccine available than just about anyplace else. In July, we were 18th on the global list. It was not so long ago that America led the rich G7 countries in vaccination rates. Japan will soon pass us, and then we’ll be last. Can’t America win anymore?

