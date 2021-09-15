CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

American Bar Association to host virtual Fall Tax Meeting, September 20-24

legalnews.com
 5 days ago

The American Bar Association Section of Taxation will hold its Virtual 2021 Fall Tax Meeting, featuring more than 80 panels, online September 20-24. The opening plenary session on Monday, September 20, at 11 a.m. will feature Thomas A. Barthold, chief of staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan committee of the U.S. Congress. Barthold, a former economics professor at Dartmouth College, has worked on a variety of issues over the past two decades for the Joint Committee, including capital gains taxation, environmental and energy taxes, estate and gift taxation, the low-income housing tax credit and tax-exempt organizations.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

ABA Business Law Section to host virtual Annual Meeting

The American Bar Association Business Law Section Virtual Annual Meeting will be conducted Wednesday through Friday, September 22-24, bringing together U.S. government officials and 4,500 business law professionals from around the world for three days. More than 25 countries will be represented at the conference, which will offer more than...
LAW
omahadailyrecord.com

American Bar Association Announces 2022 Law Day Theme

The theme for Law Day 2022 commemorations has been announced by the American Bar Association: “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.”. In announcing the theme, the ABA says, “The Constitution is a dynamic document, as it not only outlines a blueprint for government, but also delegates power, articulates rights, and offers mechanisms for change. It is neither perfect, nor exhaustive, as our nation’s history makes clear. Legislation, court rulings, amendments, lawyers, and ‘we the people’ have built upon those original words across generations to attempt to make the ‘more perfect Union’ more real. That effort continues today, as contemporary leaders and everyday citizens raise their voices as loud as ever to fulfill the promise of the Constitution. Defining and refining those words of the Constitution might be our oldest national tradition, and how each of us works — together — toward a more perfect Union.”
LAW
legalnews.com

Five local Bodman attorneys honored by Best Lawyers in America 2022

Five attorneys in Bodman’s Grand Rapids office have been honored by Best Lawyers in America. Lindsay M. Cummings is listed in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch under Trusts and Estates. She represents individuals in connection with estate planning and estate administration matters including trusts, wills, powers of attorney, guardianships, conservatorships, and trust and probate administration. She also has experience assisting clients with matters involving real estate law and general business law. Cummings has served as a visiting professor with Western Michigan University Cooley Law School where she taught contracts and as an adjunct professor where she taught estate planning.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
elpasoinc.com

Kemp Smith partner named to American Bar Association committee

Kemp Smith partner Drew Miller was named vice chair of the Land Use and Environmental Group committee of the American Bar Association’s real property, trusts and estate law section. Miller is a partner in the firm’s Austin office where he practices environmental, water and general regulatory law, and serves as chairman of the firm’s public and environmental law department. Kemp Smith has offices in El Paso, Austin and Las Cruces.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Bar Association#Tax Law#Fall Tax Meeting#The U S Congress#Dartmouth College#Covid Relief Programs
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
IRS
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS
legalnews.com

Healthy environments, public land policies explored in ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources webinars

The American Bar Association’s Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources will host two pre-conference webinars prior to the section’s 29th Fall Conference Wednesday through Friday, October 13-15. The Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources 29th Fall Conference will feature a keynote address and 12 panels covering the policy changes being made by the Biden administration. Senior administration officials and other thought leaders will share insights on the most pressing developments in environment, energy and resources law.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Rare US constitution copy tipped for $20 mln sale at auction

An extremely rare original copy of the American constitution, signed in 1787 in Philadelphia, will soon be auctioned with an estimated value of between $15 million and $20 million, Sotheby's announced Friday. "It's incredibly rare," said Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and ancient books expert at Sotheby's, noting that it was probably printed on the eve of the signing.
POLITICS
texasbreaking.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Introduce Bill That Will Extend Federal Unemployment Benefits

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has announced that she will introduce legislation to extend the pandemic unemployment benefits until next year. The news comes as the programs expired Sept. 6 and no extension is included in the infrastructure plans currently moving through Congress. The plans of Ocasio-Cortez were made public during...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy