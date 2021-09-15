American Bar Association to host virtual Fall Tax Meeting, September 20-24
The American Bar Association Section of Taxation will hold its Virtual 2021 Fall Tax Meeting, featuring more than 80 panels, online September 20-24. The opening plenary session on Monday, September 20, at 11 a.m. will feature Thomas A. Barthold, chief of staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan committee of the U.S. Congress. Barthold, a former economics professor at Dartmouth College, has worked on a variety of issues over the past two decades for the Joint Committee, including capital gains taxation, environmental and energy taxes, estate and gift taxation, the low-income housing tax credit and tax-exempt organizations.legalnews.com
Comments / 0