American Bar Association to host virtual Fall Tax Meeting, September 20-24

The theme for Law Day 2022 commemorations has been announced by the American Bar Association: “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.”. In announcing the theme, the ABA says, “The Constitution is a dynamic document, as it not only outlines a blueprint for government, but also delegates power, articulates rights, and offers mechanisms for change. It is neither perfect, nor exhaustive, as our nation’s history makes clear. Legislation, court rulings, amendments, lawyers, and ‘we the people’ have built upon those original words across generations to attempt to make the ‘more perfect Union’ more real. That effort continues today, as contemporary leaders and everyday citizens raise their voices as loud as ever to fulfill the promise of the Constitution. Defining and refining those words of the Constitution might be our oldest national tradition, and how each of us works — together — toward a more perfect Union.”

LAW ・ 7 DAYS AGO