CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone excited about band’s livestreamed concert Saturday at Abbey Road Studios

By Matt Friedlander
1057kokz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, The Zombies will return to London’s famed Abbey Road Studios, where the British Invasion legends recorded their classic 1968 album Odessey and Oracle, to play a special concert that will be streamed live worldwide. The show, which will begin at 3 p.m. ET, will be viewable at the...

1057kokz.com

Comments / 0

Related
udiscovermusic.com

Four More Tracks Debut From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be Special Edition’

Four more tracks have been shared today (17) from the forthcoming Special Edition of The Beatles’ Let It Be. Making their digital debuts are “Get Back” (Take 8), “One After 909 (Take 3),” “I Me Mine (1970 Glyn Johns Mix),” and “Across The Universe (2021 Mix).”. Let It Be Special...
MUSIC
pleasekillme.com

IT’S THE TIME OF THE SEASON FOR COLIN BLUNSTONE & THE ZOMBIES

The Zombies were part of the first British Invasion, along with the Beatles, the Stones, et al. What made them stand out were the delicate vocals by Colin Blunstone on hits like “She’s Not There,” “Tell Her No,” and “Time of the Season.” After recording the brilliant album, Odessey and Oracle (1968), now considered one of the masterpieces of the decade, the band members—Blunstone, Rod Argent, Chris White, Hugh Grundy and Paul Atkinson—initially (and amicably) went their separate ways. Blunstone pursued a solo career, releasing several albums with his own songs, and occasionally reunited with his Zombie bandmates for various projects. In recent years, The Zombies have begun touring again, most notably with Brian Wilson in 2019. They will perform a livestream concert on Sept. 18, and hope to hit the road again for real in 2022. Valerie Simadis spoke with Blunstone for PKM.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Blunstone
Person
David Fricke
Person
Rod Argent
audacy.com

Billy Kidd speaks with Colin Blunstone of the Zombies!

-Live from Abbey Road Studios event Saturday September 18th. -Being a part of the British invasion in the 60s. -Their first tour of America. -Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. -How they came up with the band’s name the Zombies. LISTEN on the Audacy App. Sign...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Deep Purple are teasing what could be the band’s next studio album

Deep Purple have launched a microsite for what may be their 22nd studio album, suggesting it will be named Turning To Crime. The microsite has a countdown timer set for 6 October and shows the band’s five members – Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Ian Gillan, Donald Airey and Roger Glover – in police-style mugshots.
MUSIC
leoweekly.com

Everything We Saw At Abbey Road On The River’s Beatles Music Festival

Peace and love reigned at the Abbey Road on the River Beatles music festival in Jeffersonville this weekend. Crowds were excited for the full return of the celebration, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The four-day fest celebrating the ’60s British rock band is still going on today, but here’s what we’ve seen so far:
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbey Road Studios#The Band#British#Invasion#Veeps Com#Abc Audio#The Rock Roll Hall#Q A
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Jimmy Henrich & Opry Party Band Live in Studio!

The Buckinghams Vocalist, Carl Giamarrese Calls In!. When Chicago's Buckinghams hit the stage at 7:30pm on September 10 at the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, it will be the first time in a few years that the group declared America's number one rock band of the year 1967 will have played their songs live in Northwest Indiana. Info & Tickets: www.brickartlive.com.
CHICAGO, IL
themusicuniverse.com

TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces first concert livestream

Group also releases “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” featuring Mod Sun. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has also announced their first exclusive concert TOMORROW X TOGETHER Live set for October 3rd via their Weverse community platform. The livestream concert experience sees the K-pop quintet venture through “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” to see what lies ahead.
MUSIC
grmag.com

Bands to perform at 2021 Bell’s Beer Garden Summer Concert Series

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers will be performing with The Brummies at the 2021 Bell’s Beer Garden Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Bell’s Eccentric Café, 355 East Kalamazoo Ave. in Kalamazoo. The six-member band includes lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Hertler, guitarist Ryan Hoger, keyboardist...
KALAMAZOO, MI
South Pasadena News

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER in Concert at Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Thomas Wilkins with special guest Baaba Maal will play the musical score of “Black Panther” live at the Hollywood Bowl along with the screening of the film. In 2018, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Oracle
Billboard

BTS Announce 'Permission to Dance' Livestream Concert

Like so many artists, BTS have been cooling their heels during the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to perform in person for their beloved ARMY due to the global outbreak. But on Wednesday (Sept. 15), the K-pop superstars brought a ray of hope to all those fans thirsting to see them live with the announcement of the upcoming Oct. 24 "BTS Permission to Dance On Stage" livestream.
THEATER & DANCE
KSIS Radio

Don Darnell In Concert Saturday

Elvis impersonator Don Darnell will be in concert Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. during the Otterville Street Fair. Darnell will present “Elvis I Miss You,” Renditions of a Legend. The theme of the street fair is “Makin' Memories.”
MUSIC
Watertown News

Bluegrass Band with Special Guest Performing at Watertown Concert

The Watertown Summer Concerts extend into September this year with a bluegrass performance by The Sandy Ridge Boys with special guest Moriah Ozkermen. The concert will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Saltonstall Park, next to Town Hall, 149 Main St., Watertown. According to the band’s...
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy