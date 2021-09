Law professor Brant Lee will deliver Oberlin’s Constitution Day presentation at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, September 17. Lee will speak on “Racial Equality and the Law: Why is Race So Hard to Talk About?” His talk will distill the lessons learned from teaching a class about race and the law to a class of over 5,000 members of the public. His session will focus on the role of law, including the United States Constitution, in creating and maintaining racial inequality, both historically and to the present day.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO