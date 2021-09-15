CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

DOMINGO CHAPA

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomingo Farias Chapa was born December 20, 1923, to Juan and Modesta Chapa in Atascosa County. He was raised during the Great Depression of the ‘30s, achieved a third-grade education and at 18 years old volunteered to serve in the US Navy. He rode a train to Mare Island Shipyard in San Francisco Ca. and was assigned to The USS Potawatomi ATF 109, a minesweeper. That ship took him across the equator and to the South Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Guam, Saipan and eventually to Tokyo Bay, Japan. He was sent to Nagasaki and Hiroshima after the atomic bombs were dropped to “take inventory.” He said he wasn’t sure what to count because there wasn’t much there.

