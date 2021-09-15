COVID-19 effects on health care delivery to be explored at ABA virtual health law conference
Physicians and their counsel will explore the role of doctors in today’s changing health care environment during the American Bar Association’s virtual Physicians Legal Issues: Healthcare Delivery & Innovation Conference, September 20-24. Sessions will cover new payment models, compliance issues, enforcement trends, contracting, tips for managing transactions, cybersecurity, the implications of new technologies and workplace issues for physicians.legalnews.com
