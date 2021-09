Two weeks ago, we provided a detailed update on the City’s Housing Element Update and mentioned an upcoming workshop with the public. This virtual workshop will be held on September 23, starting at 6 PM. The flyer advertising the event is attached. We are distributing the flyer on the website, through social media channels and platforms, and through direct notice to those who have expressed interest in our process. Feel free to forward it as well. The purpose of the workshop will be to go through our process to date and discuss potential strategies and options for the provision of new housing units with the public. As was stated previously, in general our strategies are to protect single family neighborhoods, look to continue our policies of mixed use and higher density housing around the Downtown and in areas that can support such density, and selectively rezoning areas of commercial development to allow for additional residential opportunities. Please also go to our website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/housing for more information on the Housing Element AND to view the results of our recent community survey.

