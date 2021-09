Poteet and Jourdanton met on the volleyball court at Indian Gym last Tuesday night. It ended up taking four sets before the Squaws came out victorious against the Lady Aggies. Jourdanton raced out to an early lead in the first set and eventually won that set 25-13. The second set was more back-andforth, but Jourdanton was able to hold off the Lady Aggies for a 25-20 win.