CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Department of Justice announces department-wide policy on chokeholds and 'no-knock' entries

legalnews.com
 5 days ago

The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced written department-wide policies explicitly prohibiting the use of “chokeholds” and “carotid restraints” unless deadly force is authorized, and limiting the circumstances in which the department’s federal law enforcement components are authorized to use unannounced entries. The announcement follows a review with the department’s law enforcement agencies led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

The Department of Justice has announced a nationwide crackdown on ‘corrupt medical professionals’ involved in a $1.4 billion telemedicine fraud scheme.

The Department of Justice has announced a nationwide crackdown on ‘corrupt medical professionals’ involved in a $1.4 billion telemedicine fraud scheme. The US Department of Justice announced a large statewide crackdown on Friday, resulting in hundreds of charges in a $1.4 billion telemedicine scam. The majority of the damages were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
knsiradio.com

Justice Department Reviewing Policies on Transgender Inmates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department official tells The Associated Press that the department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system. Protections for transgender prisoners were rolled back in the Trump administration. The federal Bureau of Prisons’ policies for transgender inmates are in the...
U.S. POLITICS
beavercountyradio.com

Justice Department Announces Additional Distribution of More than $568 Million to Victims of Madoff Ponzi Scheme

The Department of Justice announced today that the Madoff Victim Fund (MVF) began its seventh distribution of approximately $568 million in funds forfeited to the U.S. government in connection with the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BLMIS) fraud scheme, bringing the total distributed to over $3.7 billion to nearly 40,000 victims worldwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chokeholds#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Doj#Monaco
legalnews.com

Justice Department, FTC issue joint statement to preserve competition in post-hurricane relief efforts

The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Tuesday issued a joint statement detailing antitrust guidance for businesses taking part in relief efforts and those involved in rebuilding communities affected by Hurricane Ida without violating the antitrust laws. “The Antitrust Division and its law enforcement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CNN

Justice Department announces investigation into Georgia prisons

(CNN) — The US Justice Department on Tuesday announced a statewide investigation into prisons in Georgia, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by prisoners and staff. Kristen Clarke, who leads the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said the investigation will focus on possible civil...
GEORGIA STATE
Documented

Justice Department Appeals DACA Ruling

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Friday, the Department of Justice filed a notice in an appeals court to begin the process of annulling a judge’s determination that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program violated federal […] The post Justice Department Appeals DACA Ruling appeared first on Documented.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

Pursuant to Court Order, California Department of Justice Announces Reopening of the Bullet Button Assault Weapons Registration Period - Eligible Assault Weapons Can Be Registered with the California Department of Justice Beginning January 13, 2022

September 10, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – In compliance with a federal court order, the California Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that the period to register eligible assault weapons will reopen at. 9 a.m. PST on January 13, 2022, and close at 9 a.m. PST on April 12, 2022. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
HuffingtonPost

Justice Department Announces Legal Action Against Texas Abortion Ban

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Texas after the state passed a law prohibiting abortion at approximately six weeks and allowing citizens to enforce the ban, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. “Today, after careful assessment of the facts and the law, the Justice Department has filed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
legalnews.com

Attorneys present wish list for police reform

Judges, prosecutors, legislators, law enforcement and the public all have a role to play in police reform, according to members of a panel that convened at the American Bar Association’s recent annual meeting. Noted activist-lawyer Benjamin Crump, who represented the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery as well as...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Brookings Institution

In overturning the eviction moratorium, the Supreme Court continues its history of harming Black households

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to extend the nationwide moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Alabama Association of Realtors v. Department of Health and Human Services, the court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium exceeded the agency’s authority. As a result, evictions have restarted, with evicted parents being separated from their children while entire communities are likely to see increased COVID-19 diagnoses.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy