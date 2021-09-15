Department of Justice announces department-wide policy on chokeholds and 'no-knock' entries
The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced written department-wide policies explicitly prohibiting the use of “chokeholds” and “carotid restraints” unless deadly force is authorized, and limiting the circumstances in which the department’s federal law enforcement components are authorized to use unannounced entries. The announcement follows a review with the department’s law enforcement agencies led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.legalnews.com
