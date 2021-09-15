Mason Vick earns American FFA Degree

At the 2021 National FFA Convention in October, Mason Vick, son of Jason and Valerie Vick, will receive his American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can achieve. The 2020 Jourdanton ISD valedictorian was an active participant in the annual Atascosa County Livestock Shows and a member of the Jourdanton FFA. He also served as an Ambassador for Barn Buddies, a program that introduces special-needs students to the livestock show world. Vick is currently studying Animal Science at Texas A&M University and will pursue a career in Animal Nutrition.