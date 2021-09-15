CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascosa County, TX

Mason Vick earns American FFA Degree

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 2021 National FFA Convention in October, Mason Vick, son of Jason and Valerie Vick, will receive his American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can achieve. The 2020 Jourdanton ISD valedictorian was an active participant in the annual Atascosa County Livestock Shows and a member of the Jourdanton FFA. He also served as an Ambassador for Barn Buddies, a program that introduces special-needs students to the livestock show world. Vick is currently studying Animal Science at Texas A&M University and will pursue a career in Animal Nutrition.

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats using the spending bill to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. MacDonough, in her guidance, warned that the Democratic plan doesn't meet the strict rules on what can be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
County
Atascosa County, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Jourdanton, TX
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Animal Nutrition#American#Texas A M University#The American Ffa Degree#Ag#Www Ffa Org
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy