CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Reproducibility: expect less of the scientific paper

By Olavo B. Amaral, Kleber Neves
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake science more reliable by placing the burden of replicability on the community, not on individual laboratories. Olavo B. Amaral is a neuroscientist working in meta-research at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and a coordinator of the Brazilian Reproducibility Initiative. Kleber Neves is a neuroscientist working in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Scientists find a surprising way to create concrete for Mars buildings

If Elon Musk really wants to build an outpost on Mars for humans to live and work, visiting astronauts may have to literally give their blood, sweat, and tears — and even urine — to make it happen. Transporting construction materials all the way to the red planet would cost...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Research#Darpa#Reproducibility#Scientific Community#Research Papers#Brazilian#Mtt#Nature#Preregistering Protocols#Rt
Fast Company

Scientific breakthroughs need to serve humanity

Humanity is facing an unprecedented opportunity to step forward into an era of global harmony, prosperity, and awakening, but capitalizing on this unique moment in history requires a refocusing of the use of science and technology to transform billions of lives. This is particularly relevant in light of the current wave of hardware and biological innovations across areas like energy, transportation, neuroscience, longevity, and agriculture.
SOCIETY
towardsdatascience.com

How to Write a Scientific Paper from a Data Science Project

Some tips on how to transform your Data Science project into a wonderful scientific paper. Writing a scientific paper is generally associated to academics and researchers. Indeed, also industries and other people may benefit of a scientific production, because of:. publishing into a journal or into conference proceedings makes your...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Five keys to writing a reproducible lab protocol

Effective sharing of experimental methods is crucial to ensuring that others can repeat results. An abundance of tools is available to help. You have full access to this article via your institution. Every laboratory scientist has a horror story. The five-minute step they didn’t know they needed, which ended up...
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

The scientific rationale for agnosticism

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. There is such a thing as being too picky, especially when it comes to things like work, love and nourishment (even...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Newswise

Setting a Scientific Foundation for Critical Materials

Newswise — From batteries in electric vehicles to catalytic converters that reduce automobile emissions, critical materials are essential to a sustainable future. Critical materials are materials that we need, but may not have reliable access to. For example, many current batteries require lithium. The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is investing in research to help us rely less on these materials, but also have access to supplies when we need them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Solar differential rotation reproduced with high-resolution simulation

The Sun rotates differentially with a fast equator and slow pole1. Convection in the solar interior is thought to maintain the differential rotation. However, although many numerical simulations have been conducted to reproduce the solar differential rotation2,3,4,5,6,7, previous high-resolution calculations with solar parameters fall into the antisolar (fast-pole) differential rotation regime. Consequently, we still do not know the true reason why the Sun has a fast-rotating equator. While the construction of the fast equator requires a strong rotational influence on the convection, the previous calculations have not been able to achieve the situation without any manipulations. The problem is called the convective conundrum8. The convection and the differential rotation in numerical simulations were different from the observations. Here, we show that a high-resolution calculation succeeds in reproducing the solar-like differential rotation. Our calculations indicate that the strong magnetic field generated by a small-scale dynamo has a significant impact on thermal convection. The successful reproduction of the differential rotation, convection and magnetic field achieved in our calculation is an essential step to understanding the cause of the most basic nature of solar activity, specifically, the 11 yr cycle of sunspot activity.
ASTRONOMY
Retraction Watch

Introducing two sites that claim to sell authorships on scientific papers

Two years ago, we reported on a website based in Russia that claimed to have brokered authorships for more than 10,000 researchers. (Apparently, neither our coverage nor a cease-and-desist letter from Clarivate Analytics had any effect on the site’s operations.) And now, we bring you news of what look like...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Scientific Software and Computing Graduates

Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, Oxfordshire. Full time / Flexible hours considered. Diamond Light Source is one of the most advanced scientific facilities in the world. It houses the UK’s synchrotron light source, producing beams of light 10 billion times brighter than the sun, to probe the structure and composition of matter. From viruses and vaccines, to alternative energy solutions and nanotechnology, it underpins research and innovation for more than 8000 scientists.
SOFTWARE
uci.edu

Shifting Incentives and the Closing of the Scientific Mind

Shifting Incentives and the Closing of the Scientific Mind. P. Kyle Stanford is a professor of Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of California, Irvine. He has written widely about a variety of topics in the history and philosophy of science, especially concerning the nature of theoretical scientific knowledge.
IRVINE, CA
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
yale.edu

Health Informatics, Data Science and Reproducibility

The science of informatics drives innovation-defining approaches to information and knowledge management in biomedical research, clinical care and public health. YSPH researchers introduce, develop and evaluate new biomedically motivated methods in areas as diverse as data mining, natural language or text processing, cognitive science, human-computer interaction, decision support, databases and algorithms for analyzing large amounts of data generated in public health, clinical research and genomics/proteomics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel niobium-doped titanium oxide towards electrochemical destruction of forever chemicals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97596-7, published online 09 September 2021. Dajie Zhang was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “J.S.K. led the electrochemical characterization of the catalysts. N.Q.L. performed the theoretical calculations. D.R.S. assisted with PFAS analysis. J.K.J....
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between sugar and starch intakes and type 2 diabetes risk in middle-aged adults in a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between sugar or starch intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in middle-aged Japanese adults. Subjects/methods. Participants comprised 27,797 men and 36,880 women aged 45–75 years with no history of diabetes and critical illness...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: DNA damage in circulating leukocytes measured with the comet assay may predict the risk of death

The original version of this Article contained errors. The spelling of the author Monica Neri was incorrectly given as Neri Monica. Additionally, Affiliation 39 was incorrectly given as ‘National Institute of Health, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge, Porto, Portugal. The...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy