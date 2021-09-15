CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

Poteet falls to Lake Belton, 28-20

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a valiant defensive effort, Poteet suffered their first loss of the season Friday night in a showdown against Lake Belton. The Aggies fell down 14-0 to start the game. Lake Belton used their passing game and quick tempo offense to set the tone early. Along with giving up a couple big plays in the air, the Aggies picked up some costly penalties. An interception by Poteet was wiped away after they were flagged for roughing the passer. After a rough start defensively, Poteet was able to bounce back in the second half, giving up only 7 points. Senior Julian Moya was all over the field for the Aggies, leading the team in tackles. Senior Jonathan Guzman was also stout for the defense with five tackles and two sacks. Moya said this was the first time this season the defense has had to go against a heavy passing team.

www.pleasantonexpress.com

