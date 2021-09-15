CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, TX

ROBERT C. HURLEY, JR.

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Charles Hurley, Jr., passed away on September 10, 2021. He was the only child born to Robert Charles, Sr. (R. C.) and Lorene (Burns) in Poteet on December 21, 1938. After graduating from Charlotte High School in 1957, he married Lois (Brauchle) Hurley. They had a daughter, Robin in 1961. He was a deputy sheriff for Atascosa County in Jourdanton from 1962-1968. They moved to Del Rio in 1968 and he worked from the Texas Department of Public Safety. In 1972 he married Rosie (Gonzalez) Phillips and they had a son, Roy, and a daughter, Rebecca. He later served as chief Jailer for Val Verde County.

