Loychik’s rant demonstrates only disrespect
As an elected official himself, one would expect state Rep. Mike Loychik to demonstrate more respect for local elected officials and the decisions they make. Earlier this week, a Cortland police officer escorted Loychik from a Lakeview Board of Education meeting, the school district where his child attends school. Loychik lives in Bazetta Township, but represents several areas of Trumbull County in the 63rd Statehouse district, including Cortland, Vienna, Lordstown, Niles, Brookfield, Hubbard, Girard, Mineral Ridge, Liberty and McDonald.www.tribtoday.com
