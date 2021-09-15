Grad Party - Financial Wellness for College Students
Https://ems-app.stmarytx.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=89046. Join St. Mary's University and Trellis Company to learn more about iGrad, the FREE financial wellness and career services website for St. Mary's students!. Test your financial wellness trivia knowledge and WIN free St. Mary's swag!. Please explore FREE financial coaching before the event at www.mosaiec.org/coaching. We look forward...ems-app.stmarytx.edu
Comments / 0