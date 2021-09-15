CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Grad Party - Financial Wellness for College Students

stmarytx.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://ems-app.stmarytx.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=89046. Join St. Mary's University and Trellis Company to learn more about iGrad, the FREE financial wellness and career services website for St. Mary's students!. Test your financial wellness trivia knowledge and WIN free St. Mary's swag!. Please explore FREE financial coaching before the event at www.mosaiec.org/coaching. We look forward...

ems-app.stmarytx.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Business
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Hill

Biden seeks phone call with France's Macron amid submarine spat

President Biden hopes to hold a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to smooth over tensions after France reacted angrily last week to a new partnership between the U.S. and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines. “President Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy