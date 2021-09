Reports of text message scams have jumped in the first six months of 2021, according to Which?Such “smishing” (SMS phishing) scams often involve texts pretending to be from banks, delivery companies and phone networks.The consumer group said figures from Proofpoint show reports of smishing in the UK increased by nearly 700% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the second half of 2020.This has been driven by fraudsters look to take advantage of coronavirus pandemic-related shopping trends, such as people getting more deliveries to their homes, as well as the growth in businesses sending texts to customers.Proofpoint operates...

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO