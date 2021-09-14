CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

By Mallory
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."

liteonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
107.9 LITE FM

What is the Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho?

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Walmart president reveals plan for $400-billion Utopian city in the US desert

Billionaire and former Walmart president Marc Lore helped outline a plan for a $400 billion metropolis, tabbed “the new city in America,” to be built in the desert if properly funded. Lore’s mission statement for the city of Telosa is to “create a more equitable and sustainable future” that can...
107.9 LITE FM

13 Very Idaho Ways to Blow $10,000

You already love listening to our station while you're on the job, so why not get paid for it?! Your chance to win cash, up to $10,000, returns on Monday, September 20!. A few days ago, we asked how you would spend that money if you win the grand prize. We admire how responsible our listeners are! Many of you said you'd use it to pay some big bills like the mortgage, car payments or student loans. Others of you are dreaming of a vacation somewhere far, far away from Idaho. Some of you would love to make home improvements like replacing your floors or counters.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Idaho Business
State
Utah State
107.9 LITE FM

20 Businesses We’d Be Excited to See In Boise

When the Treasure Valley found out that Topgolf, the world's trendiest golf venue, was planning a location for Meridian, it broke the internet. The high-tech sports entertainment venue is without a doubt one of the most exciting golf experiences to take part in, but right now if you want to try it yourself, you're looking at an almost five hour drive to the nearest location in Salt Lake City. That will change in the next 12-18 months as Topgolf finally broke ground in Meridian on Wednesday.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

How Many of These 25 Awesome Idaho Attractions Have You Been To?

Hmm. For a state that supposedly doesn't exist, tourists sure do have a fascination with Idaho!. Seriously. If you look up our beautiful state on Urban Dictionary they define it as "one of the best conducted hoaxes in history. Idaho does not exist, nor does anyone 'from Idaho' exist. It is suspected Idaho is a black hole."
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho One Of The Top Ten ‘Happiest’ States

Feeling good about living in Idaho? There's a reason for that! We're the 7th 'happiest' state. Any guesses on who number one is? Number 50?. Wallethub released a new study where they ranked each state by how happy its residents are and Idaho cracked the top ten! In fact, we came in at number seven so clearly Idaho is a pretty chill place to live. Though, there are some folks that are (at lease according to this study) a bit happier. Here are the top ten in order: Utah at number one, then Minnesota, Hawaii, California, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. I guess the only one I'm surprised is in the top ten is New Jersey... Maybe it's all the great Italian food keeping them in good spirits? Oh and hey props to Utah for taking the top spot. Hawaii seems so nice but also sooooo expensive. California has a million miles of beautiful beaches, the Dakotas are cool, but cold, Maryland has some really rich areas and then Massachusetts... Perhaps one of the most educated states in the country also happens to be pretty happy!
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

22-Year-Old Gabby Petito is Missing Somewhere Near Idaho

The missing person case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito has captivated the attention of the entire nation. In early July, a young couple set out on a road trip through Kansas, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. A little over a month later Gabby was officially reported missing. According to Petito's mother, Nicole...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utopian#Appalachian Region#Scouted#American
107.9 LITE FM

It’s Official: TopGolf is Coming to Meridian Idaho

After about four years of research, planning and red tape to get through, it is official. Topgolf is building it's 73rd venue in Meridian. Topgolf is an entertainment, restaurant, sports bar and golfing establishment that is sure to bring groves of Idahoans thru it's doors. The closest location to here is in Portland Oregon, Hillsboro to be exact.
IDAHO STATE
azbex.com

Arizona May Become Home for $400B Utopian City

Arizona is one of several locations under consideration for a $400B utopian smart city project planned by billionaire former Walmart executive Marc Lore. His vision for Telosa would create a sustainable city covering approximately 150,000 acres over 40 years that would become home to 5 million residents. The first phase...
ARIZONA STATE
bizjournals

New Minnesota Timberwolves owner has another goal: Build a $400 billion sustainable city

Billionaire Marc Lore has launched multiple big-dollar ideas, launching and selling Diapers.com and Jet.com before his latest deal to buy a piece of the Minnesota Timberwolves. But his long-term goals are even bigger. Bloomberg Businessweek reports on Lore's plan to battle inequality and wealth gaps in the United States by...
NBA
bizjournals

Billionaire looks to Texas as a possible location for proposed $400B sustainable city

Texas is on the short list for a new $400 billion smart city proposed by a former Walmart executive. Billionaire Marc Lore released plans Sept. 1 for Telosa, a proposed sustainable city that would consist of 150,000 acres, roughly 234 square miles, with 5 million people over 40 years. His team has not raised the money yet to execute the project, which is envisioned to yield a city with a population density comparable to San Francisco.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS 58

Plans for $400-billion new city in the American desert unveiled

(CNN) -- The cleanliness of Tokyo, the diversity of New York and the social services of Stockholm: Billionaire Marc Lore has outlined his vision for a 5-million-person "new city in America" and appointed a world-famous architect to design it. Now, he just needs somewhere to build it -- and $400...
POLITICS
107.9 LITE FM

Nampa Store Removes Livestock Medicine From Over-The-Counter Sale

If we had to guess, the supply of "Ivermectin" here in the State of Idaho is probably pretty hefty. What even IS Ivermectin? We caught ourselves asking the exact same question as it began to make local and even national headlines--then again, we aren't too close to horses. If you live here in Idaho and raise horses or other livestock, you have probably heard of the medicine which is readily available for those who need to get it to their animals.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Did Boise Albertsons Change Their Mask Policy?

As I walked into Albertsons this morning, I noticed that the sign posted outside the main door had changed. Last year, most local and national retail outlets, including Albertsons and Fred Meyer, required masks, even when no mask order was in place. More recently, the signs outside these stores had...
BOISE, ID
103.7 The Hawk

There Are 53 Active Missing Women Cases in Montana (9/20)

The Gabby Petito story has taken over the media in the last week or so, and I'll admit it's almost impossible not to be interested. Her case contains elements that the 24-hour media cycle (and it's audience) loves. An attractive, young woman. What appears to be a somewhat unstable relationship.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy