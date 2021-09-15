CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Quarterback Rankings

By Lauren Auerbach
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Week 1 is officially in the books, and what a week it was for the quarterback position! Tom Brady and Dak Prescott kicked off the season and finished as the QB6 and QB7, respectively. Prescott ended the night with 403 yards and three touchdowns. Since 2020, Prescott has thrown for over 400 yards in four of his last five games. He’ll likely push for another 400 yards this week against the Chargers and is a top-10 QB in my Week 2 Quarterback Rankings.

