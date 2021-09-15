Imagine 2050: A Vision for Central Massachusetts
The Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission (CMRPC) is excited to announce the launch of Imagine 2050: A Vision for Central Massachusetts. A region-wide comprehensive planning initiative, Imagine 2050 will establish long-range strategies for the 40-community region. Working with residents, business owners, governments, and institutional partners, CMRPC will facilitate development of the community-driven plan. The project aims to identify the resources, problems, possibilities, and needs of the region; these findings will inform a plan to improve the welfare and prosperity of those who live, work, and visit Central Massachusetts.www.auburnmassdaily.com
