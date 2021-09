(840 & 846 Oaklawn Avenue) There will be a Public Hearing to consider a proposed amendment, Ordinance No. 8-21-02 to the Zoning Ordinance and the Official Zoning Map to change the zoning for certain property located on 840 and 846 Oaklawn Avenue and known as Assessor’s Plat 15/2, Lots 361 and 368 (the “Property”) as zoned A-6. The subject property is depicted on the enclosed map.