Casper College Student Raising Disaster Relief Funds for Hometown Destroyed by Hurricane Ida

By Nick Perkins
 5 days ago
A Casper College student is raising funds to help rebuild damage caused by Hurricane Ida in her hometown of Grand Isle, Louisiana. "Where I'm from in Louisiana, we call them, like, County Parishes," said Briana Kent, an occupational therapy student attending the University of North Dakota on the Casper College campus. "I'm from the Ascension Parish and it was one of the places that was the eye of Hurricane Ida went through, and that's the worst part of the storm. My family also has a camp that was hit very badly."

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
Wyoming Grizzly 399 and Cubs Know How To Stop Traffic In Jackson

Normally parents teach their young to stay OUT of the road but, Grizzly #399 knows how to keep the spotlight on her family, by playing in traffic. The legendary mother bear has been in the news for years for being a very protective mother that likes to hang around the roadside with her young. In all, the 25 year old bear has 16 offspring and is known for interesting habits of hanging out along roads and teaching her cubs to look both ways before crossing. Even though she's protective of her cubs, some have been killed due to human interaction or by adult bear. Researchers have determined the reason she hangs out around the road is it's a safer environment for her cubs, as male bears try to kill the younger ones. Her philosophy of roadside hanging is also what has brought her to the levels of fame she has achieved.
