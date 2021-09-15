Casper College Student Raising Disaster Relief Funds for Hometown Destroyed by Hurricane Ida

Normally parents teach their young to stay OUT of the road but, Grizzly #399 knows how to keep the spotlight on her family, by playing in traffic. The legendary mother bear has been in the news for years for being a very protective mother that likes to hang around the roadside with her young. In all, the 25 year old bear has 16 offspring and is known for interesting habits of hanging out along roads and teaching her cubs to look both ways before crossing. Even though she's protective of her cubs, some have been killed due to human interaction or by adult bear. Researchers have determined the reason she hangs out around the road is it's a safer environment for her cubs, as male bears try to kill the younger ones. Her philosophy of roadside hanging is also what has brought her to the levels of fame she has achieved.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO