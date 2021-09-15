CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Lick, IN

Wilstem Wildlife Park Announces the Return of the Fall Festival of Lights

witzamfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench Lick – Are you looking for a fun “safe” family activity this Fall? Then come light up the night and cruise! Wilstem Wildlife Park is happy to announce the return of…the Fall Festival of Lights! This event will feature a drive thru light show and the chance to add on a twilight drive thru safari tour! If you are looking for a safe alternative to pumpkin patches and trick or treating, come create a tradition with your family all from the comfort of your own vehicle!

